PSG ready to release Lionel Messi in 2023

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to release Lionel Messi from his contract at the end of the season.

Messi has been heavily linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes, when his current deal expires in June, despite the Parisians retaining a 12-month extension option on him.

The 35-year-old has not agreed terms to stay in Paris, with the Ligue 1 champions open to letting him leave, if he rejects their renewal offer.

Barcelona are working on a sensational project to bring him back to the Camp Nou, despite their financial issues, and Messi looks set to leave Paris in 2023.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, PSG are prepared to cut ties with Messi, as part of their overall aim to make the club more financially sustainable.

PSG are working to keep within UEFA’s updated FFP guidelines, and will focus on developing, and signing, French talent, in favour of high profile signings in the coming months.