Manchester City expect Ilkay Gundogan to join Barcelona this summer – report

It’s shaping up to a very busy transfer window for Barcelona this summer. Several incomings and outgoings are expected, as officials look to improve the club’s financial situation ahead of next season, while also strengthening Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.

In order to do this, free transfers appear to be being targeted. Lionel Messi has been heavily linked, as has Inigo Martinez, while reports have suggested that terms have been agreed with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

Another player that could leave the Premier League to join Barcelona is Ilkay Gundogan. The German international sees his Manchester City contract expire at the end of the season, and the La Liga leaders are seemingly interested in bringing him to Catalonia.

Although Gundogan has denied that he has made a final decision on his future, Sport have reported that Man City expect him to join Barcelona this summer. In turn, they are looking into signing his replacement, believed to be Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic, who previously played for Real Madrid.

Gundogan would add valuable experience to the Barcelona squad, and it appears that a deal could be moving ever closer to being completed.