“There are conversations” – Ilkay Gundogan opens up on his future amid Barcelona interest

Ilkay Gundogan’s future has been the topic of much discussion in recent weeks, following much speculation over a move to Barcelona in the summer.

The German international sees his Manchester City contract expire at the end of the season, and after seven years at the Premier League champions, his time appears to be coming to an end.

Last week it was claimed that Gundogan had agreed terms with Barcelona, although those rumours were shut down by his agent at the weekend.

Speaking ahead of Man City’s match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Gundogan has now spoken on his own future, as per Sport, where he confirmed that nothing has been signed yet.

“There are conversations in private, I think it’s normal. Without going into too many details, nothing has been decided yet, so negotiations continue and if there is a decision, you will be the first to know.”

Barcelona see Gundogan as an excellent option to bolster their midfield reinforcements. It is an area in which they are struggling at the moment, with Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Sergi Roberto all out injured.