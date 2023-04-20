WATCH: Sevilla lead against Manchester United after costly error from Harry Maguire

Sevilla have struck first in Thursday’s winner-takes-all Europa League quarter-final second leg against Manchester United.

Following last week’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, a win for either side will see them progress to the semi-finals of the competition, with both believing that they can go all the way.

Man United are without both of their first choice centre backs, with club captain Harry Maguire starting instead. He had made a costly error inside the opening 10 minutes, which has allowed Youssef En-Nesyri to open the scoring for Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Nightmare start for Man Utd! 😳 It's a mix-up at the back that gifts Sevilla the lead…#UEL pic.twitter.com/PwGAQAjcys — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

En-Nesyri has been in good form since Jose Luis Mendilibar took over at Sevilla last month, and that goal has made it three in his last five matches.

Sevilla could not have asked for a better start to the match, and it will be up to Man United to force the issue. The winner of the tie will take on either Juventus or Sporting CP in the semi-finals.