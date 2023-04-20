Barcelona and La Liga reach agreement on viability plan to bring Lionel Messi back – report

Barcelona and La Liga are close to agreeing on a plan that the Catalan side have put together in order for Lionel Messi to return to the club. The Blaugrana are currently unable to register players due to not having space in their salary limit, but have presented a financial outline that would allow them to sign Messi, who is out of contract this summer.

According to Gerard Romero of Jijantes, the two sides are in regular contact over the matter, with Barcelona trying to work out a way of making it happen. On Wednesday, La Liga President Javier Tebas remarked that it was not impossible, but it was still far away from happening.

🚨 NOTICIA @JijantesFC Barça y LaLiga siguen trabajando en el plan de viabilidad para inscribir a Messi Las variables del Barça plantean 2 salidas importantes, rebajas salariales y 4 entradas, una de ellas la de Leo Si se cumplen las condiciones Leo será jugador del Barça pic.twitter.com/WBHTiBiiGu — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 20, 2023

The plan is said to include two major exits from the club, a wage cut for the squad and four signings, one of which is Messi. It is thought that Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez could be two of the others plans. Should Barcelona be able to carry out those operations, then La Liga will allow Barcelona to sign Messi.

Recent reports have also emerged of Messi’s contract offer from Barcelona.

As Joan Fontes caveats though, a crucial factor will be making those sales, as La Liga will have to see the money in Barcelona’s accounts before Messi can be registered. Tebas will not allow Barcelona to sign and register Messi on the theory of those sales.

Me dicen que lo de Messi está por supuesto caliente pero que Tebas le ha dicho al Barça que las reglas son las mismas para todos y que como reza el aforismo: "Antes de entrar, dejen salir". pic.twitter.com/k0K8Sd4dDk — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) April 19, 2023

Other clubs know that Barcelona are keen to make sales and thus are more likely to delay negotiations in order to force their hand. Equally, Barcelona had intended to sell Frenkie de Jong last summer, but the Dutchman refused, and persuading players to leave is easier said than done.

While this is a step forward for the Blaugrana, finding a viable plan, the execution will remain the hardest part of that plan. Messi’s return is very much on the agenda at Camp Nou though, whereas a year ago it seemed impossible even to put together a road map for it.