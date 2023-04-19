Details revealed of Barcelona’s expected contract offer to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could be in line for a sensational homecoming to Barcelona this season, less than two years after he left the club.

Messi’s contract at Paris-Saint Germain expires in the summer, and despite the French champions being desperate to renew his deal, it appears unlikely at this stage. As such, Barcelona could take advantage of the situation.

Barcelona are in the process of outlining their contract offer to Messi, and Sport have now revealed some of the details. Messi would be offered a two-year deal, with the option to leave for free after one year, should he wish to do so.

Messi would be offered a net salary of €13m per year, which is more or less the same amount that Robert Lewandowski currently earns at Barcelona.

Barcelona are desperate to bring Messi back to the club, but their financial situation could be a stumbling block. On Wednesday, Javier Tebas stated that the Argentine could not be registered at the moment, but the situation could change.