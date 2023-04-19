Barcelona target “forced” to listen to offers from Premier League clubs

Barcelona’s financial predicament has been well documented over the last couple of seasons, and it is expected to make their ability to do business this summer very difficult.

With reports that €200m needs to be generated before new signings can be registered, paying transfer fees this summer will be very hard for Barcelona to do. As a result, this could severely affect their chances of signing Vitor Roque.

Roque has been a target for Barcelona for much of the season, and the feeling appears to be reciprocated. However, the La Liga leaders will struggle to match Athletico Paranaense’s valuation, which is rumoured to be €50m.

Relevo have reported that Roque will be forced into entertaining offers from other clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal. The teenager wants to decide on his future soon, but if Barcelona cannot make a financially viable offer, then he could miss out on his dream move.

Roque has been lined up as the ideal backup to Robert Lewandowski for next season, but Barcelona appear to be struggling to stay in the race for the Brazilian’s signature. Much could depend on whether Roque decides to hold out for the move.