Barcelona’s financial predicament laid bare ahead of summer transfer window

Barcelona’s financial predicament is well documented, and it is expected to have a detrimental effect on their ability to do transfer business this summer.

The situation has been precarious for a couple of seasons now, but this summer is likely to be the worse it has been, with money desperately needing to be brought in, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

This is where the problem lies for Barcelona. Previously, La Liga President had claimed that the first team’s wage bill had to be drastically reduced ahead of next season. However, Marca have reported that this is no longer a pressing issue, but rather, €200m needs to be generated in order to register signings, as well as the first team contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona are reported to have urgently drawn up a viability plan for their finances, which they are expected to present to La Liga in the coming weeks. This will help them be able to sign players this summer, including Lionel Messi.

However, with such €200m needing to be generated over the next few months, first player sales will surely be required, despite Xavi Hernandez’s desire to keep his squad together. This could put the likes of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres in the firing line this summer.