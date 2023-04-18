Real Madrid to be allowed into court’s case against Barcelona over El Caso Negreira

El Caso Negreira has dominated Spanish football for the last two months, and following Joan Laporta’s press conference on the matter on Monday, the situation has spread like wildfire.

Laporta attacked Real Madrid in the press conference, claiming that Barcelona’s El Clasico rivals have historically been favoured by referees. Los Blancos fired back in their response, posting a video on Twitter which referred the Blaugrana’s connections with the Franco regime from the early 20th century.

The animosity between the two clubs started last month, when Real Madrid declared that they intended to appear in the Prosecutor’s Office’s case against Barcelona over El Caso Negreira.

According to Cadena SER (via MD), the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are expected to allow Real Madrid to appear as an injured party, as they claim that there is a basis that Los Blancos have been harmed, should Barcelona be found guilty.

Barcelona have maintained their innocence throughout the scandal, and after Laporta’s remarks on Monday, they do not expect sanctions of any kind to come their way.