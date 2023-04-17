(WATCH) Real Madrid swipe at Joan Laporta over ‘regime’ comments

Real Madrid have issued a tongue-in-cheek response to Joan Laporta’s criticism of the club.

Laporta launched a directed rebuke of Los Blancos in his defence statement as the Caso Negreira investigation kicked off today.

Laporta opened his press conference with a 35-minute speech, where he firmly denied any wrongdoing, claiming Barcelona are the victim of a campaign to destabilise the club.

After criticising the alleged campaign, in which he included La Liga President Javier Tebas, he turned his attention to Los Blancos.

“I want to highlight the case of one club. That club is Real Madrid. A club that has always been favoured historically and was club of the regime.”

“I want to remind you that over 70 years, the majority of people who assigned referees have been directors, members or players of Real Madrid.

“That Real Madrid would present themselves in this case, as a victim of sporting corruption, is an act of maximum cynicism.”

His comments have caused a shockwave within Spanish football with the case set to rumble on in the coming months.

Real Madrid waited a few hours before choosing their moment to respond with the club’s social media team posting a video mocking Laporta’s remarks.

The video includes footage of Barcelona’s connection with the Franco regime in the early 20th century with the former Spanish leader authorising a financial rescue package to save the club from ruin.