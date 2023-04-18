Predicted XIs Chelsea-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti unlikely to make changes for second leg

Real Madrid are unlikely to change a winning method against Chelsea on Tuesday night, as they face the Blues at 21:00 CEST in their Champions League quarter-final second leg. Los Blancos hold a comfortable 2-0 lead over Chelsea from the first tie.

Despite his pre-match comments, Carlo Ancelotti seems unlikely to make many changes from the line-up that beat Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Diario AS say that he will not make any. The likes of Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni all played at the weekend in their 2-0 win over Cadiz, thus Los Blancos should be well rested.

Marca are in agreement with that assessment, and perhaps the largest concerns are Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, who are just one booking away from a suspension.

Chelsea are expected to move to a back four, with the suspended Ben Chilwell replaced by Marc Cucurella, and Kai Havertz to come in for the Kalidou Koulibaly.