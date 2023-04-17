Real Madrid calculate response to Joan Laporta’s attack on club

Real Madrid found themselves named in Barcelona President Joan Laporta’s explanations over El Caso Negreira on Monday, which will have made a number of ears burn in the Spanish capital. Now they must work out how to proceed with a club to which they are so closely tied, most notably in the Superleague.

Laporta called it ‘an exercise in maximum cynicism’ for Real Madrid to present themselves as an injured party in the Caso Negreira legal proceedings. He also referred to Real Madrid as the ‘team of the regime’, stoking old sentiments that go back to the Spanish dictatorship under bloodthirsty Francisco Franco.

As per Marca, Real Madrid will neither turn the other cheek. His statements will be publicly contested by the club, with directors feeling they are plain defamation. They will also pursue the legal case until the end, Jose Felix Diaz writes.

Relations between the two clubs are now in the air, and while Laporta was careful not to name President Florentino Perez, the club will no longer be on good terms with Barcelona. It will become similar to their relations with Atletico Madrid, which broke down last summer after years of courteous respect when Los Blancos poached Los Colchoneros’ top academy talent.

Real Madrid will also compete with Barcelona for academy players and signings in the coming years. The information mentions that just because both sides are involved in the Superleague, does not mean they will walk hand-in-hand going forward.

As Barcelona and Real Madrid renew hostilities, it does seem like a major setback for the Superleague project. With Juventus struggling to maintain their level amid court proceedings, and Barcelona and Real Madrid battling each other, it is hard to see how they present a united front for the rest of clubs to follow.