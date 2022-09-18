The deteriorating relationship between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid

Ahead of their league meeting this evening in the Madrid derby, the directors, CEOs and Presidents of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will sit down to food this Sunday, as is traditional. It might not be the most jovial atmosphere though.

The relationship between the two clubs is at its worst in over a decade. Marca have detailed how a number of incidents have led to a rise in tension across the Spanish capital.

The fact that Atleti did not give Los Blancos a guard of honour last season after winning the title was not taken well by Los Blancos, who considered it a necessary mark of respect.

However that was small fry compared to Real Madrid’s actions during the summer. Los Vikingos broke a pact of non-aggression between the clubs that was a tacit agreement that neither club would try to poach talents in the youth ranks of the other club. Real Madrid contacted and signed Spanish youth international Jesus Fortea in the summer though, which did not go down well with the Rojiblancos. That pact had been in place for over a decade.

In addition, the fact that Atletico Madrid have backed away from the Superleague project, which Real Madrid are still championing, has not helped matters. All in all, there will be a little extra spice to any victory celebrations on Sunday night.