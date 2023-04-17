Frank Lampard calls for Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to get credit he deserves

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has praised Carlo Ancelotti and the Real Madrid side for their consistency in the Champions League ahead of the second leg between the two. The Blues have the unenviable task of coming back from 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge after a comfortable first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking ahead of the match, Lampard defended his side, claiming that despite the three consecutive defeats they have fallen to since he arrived, they were not broken. He also downplayed reports of owner Todd Boehly calling Chelsea’s season embarrassing in the dressing room after they were beaten by Brighton at the weekend, pointing out that it is good to have an owner who is invested in the team’s fortunes.

Speaking on their opponents, Lampard was asked how to explain Real Madrid’s consistency in the competition. FL carried his comments.

“I don’t know the exact Real Madrid story from inside but to look from the outside they have a great coach who I understand very well from working with him. He needs to take full credit in this moment because their run to the final last year was amazing resilience that he led. What’s very visible from the outside is a core of players that have been there a very long time playing at the highest level year after year.”

“They have the talent, work ethic and leadership skills that drive the group as I see it. I’m talking obviously about Modric, Kroos and Benzema and others. They have a very good recipe for a team that will be successful over a period of time. They also have individual talent that can win a game at any moment whether in control or without control, and I think those special players at the top of the pitch can be absolutely crucial to success at this level, and they have those.”

Carlo Ancelotti also spoke highly of Lampard in the first leg, claiming that he would do well for Chelsea. The pair seem to have good relations from their time together at Chelsea, and certainly it is hard to argue with Lampard’s statements on the Italian. Perhaps his lack of dogmatic belief in a certain style or system loses him credit compared to other coaches with a more defined identity.