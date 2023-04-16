WATCH: Endrick Felipe bags first goal of the Brazilian Serie A season with quick-fire effort

This weekend, the new season of the Brazilian Serie A got underway, with several teams looking to stop Palmeiras from reclaiming their crown from last season.

The defending champions got their campaign underway on Saturday, as they hosted Cuiaba as Allianz Parque. They got started in that match in perfect fashion, taking the lead after five minutes in their 2-1 victory, courtesy of future Real Madrid youngster Endrick.

The 16-year-old scored after just five minutes, finishing at the back post after being played in by Dudu. The goal was not only Endrick’s first of the league season, but also the first goal scored by anyone in the Serie A.

16-YEAR-OLD ENDRICK. 🌟 The first goal of the Brasileiro Série A season. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/pUe5xsbTTu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 15, 2023

Endrick has had a tough pre-league season with Palmeiras, having struggled to find his shooting boots. However, he now has three goals in his last four matches, and he will be full of confidence to bag more goals for the season to come.

Endrick’s efforts in Brazil will be closely followed by Real Madrid officials, who will be delighted that he has started off his season in style.