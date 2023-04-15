Xavi issues La Liga title warning to Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Xavi is taking nothing for granted in their La Liga title challenge this season.

La Blaugrana look set to clinch their first league title since 2019 in the coming weeks, after opening up a 13-point lead over second place Real Madrid, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Getafe.

However, despite their advantage, Xavi is aware his team have dropped off in recent games, with a 0-0 draw against Girona, and a Copa del Rey semi final exit at the hands of Los Blancos.

The former Spanish midfielder remains confident over the ongoing title challenge but he warned his players against any possible complacency.

🎙️ XAVI: "We depend on ourselves" in the race for the title.#GetafeBarça pic.twitter.com/DuWYkRubKC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 15, 2023

“We are very excited by the chance to win the league. We’re in a privileged situation, with an advantage, and we want to maintain it”, as per reports from Marca.

“However, we still have to win many games to win it.”

If Barcelona can secure a victory against Getafe that will edge them closer to winning the title before the end of the campaign.

As it stands, Barcelona need 90 points to mathematically win La Liga outright, with ten games left to play, meaning the earliest point they can lift the trophy would be away at Espanyol on May 14.