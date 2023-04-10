Barcelona suffer La Liga derby stumble in Girona stalemate

Barcelona were unable to extend their La Liga title lead to 15 points as they slipped to a 0-0 draw at home to Girona.

La Blaurgana welcomed their Catalan rivals to the Camp Nou aiming to take full advantage of Real Madrid’s 3-2 defeat to Villarreal.

However, the hosts were below their best on the night, as Girona grabbed only their second ever league point against their illustrious neighbours.

Xavi’s side struggled to click into gear early on, before Ronald Araujo’s header was inches away from closing the line, and putting them in front.

Girona stayed resilient after the restart, to keep Barcelona at bay, and ensure Xavi’s title coronation is delayed by at least another week.

This result is unlikely to have a major impact on the title race, with Barcelona still 13 points ahead of Real Madrid, ahead of travelling to Getafe this weekend, with Girona hosting rock bottom Elche.

