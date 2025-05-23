Xavi Hernandez ready to delay managerial return to 2026

Former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is not expected to return to a management position until at least 2026.

The ex-midfielder has been out of the game since his departure from La Blaugrana in May 2024 after controversial end to his tenure.

Xavi led Barcelona to the La Liga title in his first full season in charge in 2022/23 but his final months in charge were filled with negativity.

The 45-year-old has spoken openly about his eagerness to take on a new role but there still some lingering frustration over how it ended at Barcelona.

“There’s no hurry for me, but I’d like a good project. Like, ‘You have four years to work and make a project’. I’d love to work in the Premier League, I love the passion there. In Spain, it’s too much about the result,” he told an interview with The Athletic.

“I’m ready to ‘suffer’ again, but I don’t think I’ll suffer more than I suffered at Barca. It was too emotional for me because I was a supporter, too.”

Xavi’s Premier League ambition for 2026

Xavi’s comment on the Premier League reiterates the widely held view that England is his next destination – but he is happy to wait.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham could all potentially be in the market for a new manager this summer with reports from Diario AS indicating he will wait.

All three hold a degree of uncertainty, with Ruben Amorim unable to make an impact at Old Trafford, and Ange Postecoglou’s Europa League success could gift him a second chance at Spurs.

International option for Xavi?

The above report indicates Xavi was offered the chance to be Tite’s assistant at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a view to replacing him as Brazil boss in 2023.

That door is now obviously closed with Carlo Ancelotti taking charge of the Samba Boys – and Luis de la Fuente is enjoying a superb run as Spain boss – but the France and England jobs will be vacant after the 2026 World Cup.