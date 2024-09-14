Vitor Roque’s agent hints at Xavi issue before Barcelona exit

Barcelona opted to move on Vitor Roque ahead of 2024/25 La Liga season as he completed a loan switch to Real Betis.

The Brazilian international saw his position change dramatically in Catalonia with the club considering sale offers for him.

The decision to send him out on loan to a domestic rival means they can monitor his progress at close hand with the option to extend the agreement for 2025/26.

Fiorentina have recently confirmed they were priced out of a move to sign the 19-year-old as Barcelona considering all options on him.

A difficult relationship with former boss Xavi Hernandez was mooted as a reason for his frustration, and the player’s representative Andre Cury hinted that sealed his exit, despite Xavi’s own departure.

“After having little space under Xavi, he needed to try other systems. He was not happy in Barcelona under those conditions. Flick suggested he stay but Vitor decided he needed to play consistently”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“He’s very happy at Betis. His goal is to score 20 goals for there. We spoke with Fiorentina, there was also interest from Lazio and Inter Milan, but no offer was made to the club or the player.”

Vitor Roque opened his account for Real Betis in their first La Liga win of the season with a late goal in the 2-0 home victory against struggling Leganes on September 13.