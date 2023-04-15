Analysis: How much emphasis should Barcelona place on Sergio Busquets’ renewal?

It is set up to be a pivotal transfer window for Barcelona this summer, with their financial issues needing to be sold somewhat ahead of the start of next season.

Specifically, the first team’s wage bill needs to be drastically reduced in the summer in order to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations, according to the league’s President, Javier Tebas.

In order to do this, departures will be required, with several first team players having been linked with a move away this summer. One of those that has is Sergio Busquets, whose contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the season.

Inter Miami had been heavily linked with the 34-year-old earlier in the season, although the speculation has died off in recent months. Nevertheless, there have been plenty of rumours about whether he will stay or go.

Should Busquets renew, he will be required to take a large wage cut. This was cause complications somewhat, although there is still a hope among Barcelona officials that he will sign on the dotted line.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Getafe, as per Relevo, Xavi Hernandez continued stating his desire for Busquets to renew, but he insisted that the decision is solely up to the player himself.

“The most important thing is that Busquets is calm and he helps us. I don’t think his continuity is based on whether Lionel Messi comes back or not. It will depend on how he feels.

“It is difficult, it has already happened to me (in my playing career). I’ve already told him that the situation is important to me.”

Busquets has been at staple of Barcelona sides for years gone by, but there is growing unrest among supporters as to whether he should retain such a prominent role in the first team.

The problem for Barcelona is that they do not have a natural pivot in their first team squad. Eric Garcia has been trialled in the position for one match, which he did well in, but on the big occasion, it’s unlikely that he would be relied upon.

In an ideal world, Barcelona would look to sign a new long term replacement this summer, but their finances will prevent that from happening. Ilkay Gundogan looks set to join, although his agent has dampened rumours this week. Irrespectively, the Manchester City midfielder is not typically utilised as a pivot.

With this in mind, Busquets’ renewal should be a priority this summer, although reducing his wages massively will be essential as Barcelona look to reduce their wage bill. However, going into next season, Xavi should consider reducing his first-name-on-the-teamsheet status.

