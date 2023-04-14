Ilkay Gundogan’s agent rejects Barcelona deal is complete

Barcelona transfer target Ilkay Gundogan is no closer to deciding his future at Manchester City this summer.

The German international is on La Blaugrana’s transfer radar as they look for midfield reinforcements in the coming months.

Gundogan’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in June, despite his role as captain for the Premier League champions, with Barcelona reaching out to his representatives over a possible move.

Pep Guardiola wants to keep the 32-year-old in Manchester, with the offer of a renewal on the table for the former Borussia Dortmund schemer, but Barcelona are willing to offer two years, compared to one.

As per reports from Diario AS, Gundogan’s agent, and uncle, Ilhan, no deal has been agreed, with the end of season run-in the focus for the midfielder.

“I’m surprised at where the stories come from about a deal being closed for many weeks”, he said.

“There’s no agreement with any club. It’s not yet decided where he will play for the next few years.

“Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as City captain. That’s the only thing he’s focused on right now.”

City are pushing Arsenal in the Premier League title race, alongside an FA Cup semi final date against Sheffield United, and a Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich.