Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti – ‘I think Florentino [Perez] wants me to continue’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that he believes that he has the backing of the President and will be at the club next season.

With Real Madrid 13 points off the pace in La Liga, there has been growing speculation that the pair may separate in the summer, with Ancelotti wanted by Brazil too.

However that talk has calmed a little, given their progress in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. Ancelotti has maintained his desire to remain at the club at least until the end of his contract in 2024.

Talking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s tie with Cadiz on Saturday, Ancelotti was asked how he would evaluate the season so far.

“You have to wait for that. The final evaluation is at the end of the season. It can be a successful season if everything goes well or a season with doubts.”

He was not unaware of the criticism towards him though.

“I listen to criticism, it’s normal. We live in a world where you have to listen to what the fans, the press, the club, the players think… There are some criticisms that can be understood, others not so much… The criticisms can help and give you ideas to be better at your job.”

The final question of the press conference was more pointed than whether he wants to stay, but rather whether he thought the President was of the same mind.

“I think that Florentino [Perez] wants me to continue, because he has always been very affectionate and continues to be so. The club is calm and I am sure that I will be here next season, that we will respect the contract.”

Ancelotti can do little more to kill the press speculation now, although the one comment that will be thrown back at him was the admittance that he was flattered by the interest of Brazil. There certainly seems a desire within the Madrid press to keep the debate alive however.