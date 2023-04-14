Brazilian Football Federation ‘convinced’ they can get Carlo Ancelotti this summer, claims journalist

Real Madrid fans are once again on good terms with Carlo Ancelotti, having seen the Italian mastermind convincing victories over Barcelona and Chelsea. Yet the spectre of the Brazilian Football Federation continues to lurk in the background, as they try to bring Ancelotti to the Seleccao.

Speaking to Spanish station Cadena SER, journalist Rodrigo Oliveira says that in Brazil, they are convinced that they will be able cut a deal with Ancelotti.

“The CBF management is convinced that it is possible. Brazil will have to convince Ancelotti, but the CBF has the will to do so. He has general approval among the players and also if you ask people.”

“There is a debate in the country about the level of the coaches here, and that is where the name of Ancelotti comes from.”

In the following conversation, Anton Meana pointed out that it would be a remarkable leap of faith for Brazil to go after Ancelotti so publicly without some sort of reasoning to do so.

“Something has me very uneasy. From Brazil they know that Ancelotti wants to stay at Madrid. The best team in the world is not going to embarass themselves by having Ancelotti says no to them in public and private, but even so they only wait for him, so there must be something more than faith, they must have privileged information that this [Ancelotti-Real Madrid] in June comes to an end.”

Ancelotti’s future remains an ‘incognito’ as the phrase goes in Spain. The Italian maintains that he wants to finish his contract and stay until 2024. With little clarity, the likelihood that the rest of the Champions League and Copa del Rey determine his future.