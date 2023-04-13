Three clubs linked with move for struggling Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has endured a difficult year as he tries to regain his form from two seasons ago, having missed much of the 2021-22 campaign through injury. While last summer Barcelona President Joan Laporta was declaring him ‘untouchable’, the noises coming out of Barcelona are very different nowadays.

According to MD, Ansu himself is determined to succeed at Barcelona. He has no intention of leaving the club, and does not want to hear about the prospect of doing so.

Crucial to that mindset is the faith of manager Xavi Hernandez, who continues to back him both publicly and privately. Xavi has told him to have patience and reminded him that it may take some time to reach his peak.

However the report goes on to confirm that Barcelona have given his agent Jorge Mendes the go-ahead to look for an exit route this summer. Currently the interested parties consist of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Regardless of what happens this summer, Ansu has his work cut out to make a proper comeback. He is yet to be given a run of games completing 90 minutes and regaining sharpness. Xavi may be telling him to have patience, but so far has not used Fati consistently through a tough run, and any of the clubs he could move to would have to do the same in order to have any hope of him returning to that level. That said, with Barcelona looking comfortable in the title race, Xavi could well do so in the remaining 10 games of the season. Those 10 games might have a major impact on his future.