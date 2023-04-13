Real Madrid have the edge over “billionaire clubs” in the race to sign Jude Bellingham

The Jude Bellingham transfer saga has dominated transfer news in Europe for much of this season, but the situation is expected to come to a head in the summer.

Real Madrid are very interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, as are Manchester City. Liverpool were the other club heavily linked with Bellingham, but they have pulled out of the race in recent days.

According to Bild (via MD), Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Bellingham this summer. This is due to the player’s supposedly not wanting to join any club run by a “sheikh or billionaire”, citing Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City as examples.

Real Madrid are banking of Bellingham as they look to complete a deal this summer. They do not want to get involved in a bidding war, which would likely drive up Dortmund’s valuation of the player, which is currently believed to be €150m.

Even this price is too much for Real Madrid, and they will hope to negotiate a lower fee over the coming weeks, as they continue to dream of getting their top target.