WATCH: Chelsea owner makes bold prediction for first leg clash with Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea is an eagerly anticipated affair, in which the competition’s last two winners will go head-to-head.

Real Madrid will be favourites to progress to the semi-finals, where they would play either Bayern Munich or Manchester City, but despite a poor domestic campaign, Chelsea will harbour hopes of upsetting the reigning champions.

There is a confident mood in the Chelsea, perhaps emphasised by the club’s owner, Todd Boehly, boldly predicting that the Premier League will be victorious in Wednesday’s first leg, and by a comfortable margin.

🗣️ "Chelsea are going to win 3-0 tonight." ✅ Todd Boehly is very confident about beating Real Madrid 👀 pic.twitter.com/L0SvqSmlGa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2023

Coincidentally, Chelsea were 3-0 up during the second leg meeting between the pair last season, which was also in the quarter-final stage. However, Rodrygo scored to take the game to extra time on that occasion, before Karim Benzema secured Real Madrid’s progression.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope for a more comfortable progression this season, although he will be well aware of the quality that Chelsea possess, despite their domestic struggles.