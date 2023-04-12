Madrid sources insist on Gavi to Chelsea links with further details on potential offer

Yesterday Diario AS broke the news that Chelsea have been in contact with Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena over a potential move for the Barcelona star. They have doubled down on that information, saying Chelsea are serious in their interest.

According to their story, Chelsea are keen on bringing in Luis Enrique as manager in the summer, which could be a crucial part of attracting Gavi, given the Asturian used him heavily as Spain manager. They also intend to make him one of the best-paid players in the Chelsea team, given he could theoretically arrive on a free transfer.

They do admit that Gavi’s chief desire is to remain at Barcelona, but claim that the financial issues and the problems the Blaugrana have had registering first-team players has led him to explore the option. Gavi signed a new deal in September, but with no margin in their salary limit, Barcelona have been unable to register it. If they do not do so by July, Gavi will be out of contract, with the deal signed until 2026 void.

Yesterday this information was disputed by Catalan sources, who say that the meeting between de la Pena was precisely because of Luis Enrique, rather than due to Gavi. They say he knows nothing of the interest.

It may well be that de la Pena is merely doing his job. In the event that Barcelona are unable to hold onto Gavi, as his agent de la Pena will want to be able to present his client with a series of options. No doubt Gavi will not be short of them if that does become the case.