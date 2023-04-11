Barcelona sources dispute Chelsea negotiations with Gavi

Barcelona-based paper Sport have disputed the information published by their Madrid counterpart Diario AS this morning, claiming that Gavi is not in talks to leave Barcelona.

According to the initial reports, Chelsea had held an initial meeting with Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena over a summer move, when Gavi may be available on a free. They claim another meeting has been set up in the coming weeks.

However Sport say that this is not the case. In contrast to the understandable frustration Gavi supposedly has, the Catalan paper claim all is well with the teenage sensation.

They say de la Pena’s meeting with Chelsea was in fact to do with Luis Enrique. the Asturian flew into London last week for talks with Chelsea over the managerial position, and the meeting attributed to Gavi was in fact a first contact made regarding the former Spain boss.

Only time will tell which paper has the right story, but this should serve as a warning to the Blaugrana, who do not want to risk losing Gavi. It is fair to say that the 18-year-old would be within his rights to be frustrated about his contract situation, where he still cannot be registered as a first-team player, and they would do well to ensure he is happy.