Barcelona target gets the go ahead from coaching staff

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their attack this summer, and one of the key positions in question is the left-wing position. If the numbers fit, there is a high probability that Yannick Carrasco will be that player.

The Blaugrana agreed an €18m purchase option on Carrasco while negotiating for Memphis Depay in January, with the Belgian looking like to leave Atletico Madrid this summer one way or another.

According to MD, he has the approval of the coaching and scouting staff at the club. Their reports on the Belgian are positive, and they are happy for the club to pull the trigger on his signing.

The deal will come down to the numbers. Barcelona’s salary margin struggles are well documented, and there have been reports that they want to bring Carrasco’s price down. Yet Goal say that Atletico do not want to hear about it, and will not lower their demands.

Barcelona could do with a forward in that position, as Ansu Fati has flattered to deceive this season, and none of Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha feel as comfortable there. Meanwhile on-loan winger Ez Abde has been impressing at Osasuna and might be a cheaper option for Barcelona – depending on what kind of offers he attracts this summer.