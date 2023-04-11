Details of Real Madrid’s long-term contract offer to Marco Asensio revealed

Real Madrid have made an offer to extend Marco Asensio’s stay at the club.

The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer, having been at the club for the past eight years, with the exception of one on loan ar Espanyol. It was a well-acknowledged fact that Asensio tried to leave last summer, but it looks as if he is now keen to stay.

The Athletic (via Guillermo Rai) and Relevo both confirm that Real Madrid have made an offer to Asensio to extend his deal, with the former reporting that both sides are very optimistic about reaching an agreement.

🚩 Both Marco Asensio's entourage and Real Madrid see the player renewing. "We will come to an agreement," a source involved in the negotiations told @TheAthleticFC . All the details and the other interested clubs here.👇https://t.co/VNc6B8BY7P — Guillermo Rai (@GuillerRai) April 11, 2023

The latter have revealed some key details of the renewal. Los Blancos will allow Asensio to choose the length of the contract, as they want him to stay long-term at the Bernabeu. He is also set to earn more than he currently does with the new deal.

For Asensio, the money and the contract length are not key factors, and there will be no issue with them. Asensio wants to be an important part of the team and receive minutes above all else, and is waiting to see how much game time he gets in the crucial stage of the season before he signs on.

Meanwhile he also wants to play more centrally, being used as an attacking midfielder by Carlo Ancelotti. That has been seen in recent games, coming on against Barcelona to play that role, as well as occupying a similar position against Real Valladolid and Villarreal over the last three weeks.

However he still clearly looks like a second string player for Ancelotti. Eight goals and six assists are decent figures across his 37 appearances, when considering just 14 of them have been starts. Unless Asensio is happy to be one of the more trusted substitutes or rotation options, it may prove a sticking point for the two parties.