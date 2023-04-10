One friend described as Dani Alves’ only visitor in Barcelona prison

Former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves continues in prison as he awaits trial in Catalonia for an alleged sexual assault. According to Sport, the Brazilian does not have many visitors.

While in the early days of his imprisonment he did have several visitors, only one remains. Ex-wife and mother of his children Dana Dinorah has made one visit, and continues to defend his innocence publicly, but has not been back.

Meanwhile Joana Sanz, his partner at the time of the incident, also made a singular visit to see Alves. She has since announced their separation on social media.

The only person who comes to visit Alves is a friend by the name of Bruno Brasil. The pair were together on the night of the alleged incident, and he continues to visit Alves on a regular basis. Reportedly the last visit occurred on the 26th of March, with Alves disconsolate over Sanz’s announcement.

Alves was denied bail after being arrested on charges of sexual assault. As such he will remain in custody until the trial is completed, which could take around 1-2 years.