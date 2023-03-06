Dani Alves’ ex-wife reaffirms belief in ex-Barcelona star – ‘We know that he is innocent’

Former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves continues in prison, but ex-wife Dana Dinorah has once again stated her faith that the 39-year-old is innocent.

Alves is currently in preventative prison as a flight risk, while he awaits trial following an accusation of sexual assault. The incident took place in late December in a Barcelona nightclub, and Alves was arrested several weeks later. He claims his innocence, but so far the judge has decided that there is sufficient evidence to retain Alves in prison.

Speaking to Marca, Dinorah gave an update on the footballer’s mental state, having been in prison for over a month now.

“He’s okay, strong. He is holding up well. I wanted to talk about the children and their education. It is a complicated situation for them.”

Dinorah was keen to highlight the toll it was taking on their kids – the couple had two children together.

“Dani Alves has a family and many times not everything that is said is true. This is something that weighs heavily on the lives of children.”

She would not be drawn on what she thought had happened, but was certain that Alves is innocent.

“I have not asked him about the versions because we know that he is innocent. There are no questions about this. Both his children and I believe in his innocence.”

“I am a mother, and when children suffer, the mother suffers. But it’s a bad time that’s going to pass. It will be shown that he is innocent and that everything will be fine, for sure.”

His partner up until the arrest, Joana Sanz, has been considerably less transparent on her views and has not publicly supported Alves – neither should she have to be either.

Having lost his appeals to be let out on bail, Alves is likely to spend much of the coming year in jail, as the court system tends to take some time to bring these cases to trial.