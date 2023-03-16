Dani Alves’ partner Joana Sanz releases statement on separation from Brazilian

Barcelona defender Dani Alves remains in prison as he awaits his trial for sexual assault, and it appears it has ended his marriage.

Alves has been investigated for an incident in late December in a Barcelona nightclub, where he stands accused of sexual assault. There is no clarity on when the trial will take place, but Alves has been placed in custody without bail as a flight risk.

His ex-wife Dana Dinorah has maintained his innocence throughout, but his current partner Joana Sanz posted a diary entry on her Instagram account explaining that their time as a couple appears to be other, as highlighted by Sport.

“I chose as a life partner a person who in my eyes was perfect. He was always there when I needed him the most, he always supported me in everything, he encouraged me to grow, affectionate, attentive… it is so hard for me to accept that this person could break me into a thousand pieces.”

“I continue and will continue to be, but in another way. I love him and I will always love him. Whoever says that love is forgotten is deceiving themselves or did not really love. But I love myself, I respect myself and I value myself much more. Forgiving relieves, so I take with me the magic and close this stage of my life that began on 05/18/15.”

Recently Gerard Pique spoke on the matter, explaining his own shock at the news, although he did exercise caution over juidgements before the courts had come to theirs.

The reality is that Dani Alves was one of the most beloved figures in Spanish football ahead of the incident, but it goes to show that even those closest to a person are not always aware of every aspect of someone’s personality.