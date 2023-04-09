Xavi Hernandez demands more consistency from impressive Barcelona youngster

Barcelona are already planning for next season, although they will be keen to wrap up La Liga this campaign as soon as possible. Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad appears to be taking shape, and there are plans to add to it this summer.

One player that is expected to join up with the first team squad next season is Ez Abde. The 22-year-old is on loan at Osasuna this season, where he has impressed on several occasions. He has also helped them reach the Copa del Rey final.

On Saturday, Abde produced a match-winning performance for Osasuna, scoring twice as Los Rojillos came from behind against Elche to win 2-1.

Abde with his second! ✌️ The Barcelona loanee scores again to give Osasuna a late lead 🌟🎯#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/eVCVFLMh36 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 8, 2023

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s match against Girona on Monday, Xavi praised Abde for “making a difference”, although he admitted that he wants to see more consistency from the youngster, as per Relevo.

“He’s taking advantage of the loan spell. He is making a difference, and they are happy with him in Pamplona. He is not always at the level he was against Elche, and he has to be like that every game if he wants to be at Barca. He can be an important player for the future.”

Abde will hope to end the season on a high with Osasuna, before his attention turns to establishing himself as an important player for Barcelona, starting from next season.