Paris Saint-Germain aiming to stop Lionel Messi’s Barcelona homecoming this summer

A possible return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi this summer has gathered pace in recent weeks, with the idea having previously been written off due to the club’s precarious financial situation.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and a renewal is looking increasingly unlikely, although club officials at the French champions have not given up on keeping the 36-year-old.

Sport report that PSG are planning talks with Messi in the near future, as they hope to convince him to stay at the club for at least one more year. Attempts have been made earlier in the season to secure Messi’s renewal, but as of yet, they have been fruitless.

PSG will be buoyed by the fact that Barcelona have yet to submit an official proposal to Messi yet, although reports suggest that the Argentine wants to return to Catalonia in the summer.

Messi reportedly wants assurances from Joan Laporta ahead of possible return to Barcelona, and if he gets them, his homecoming could be moving ever closer.