Atletico Madrid cool interest in highly sought after Bundesliga attacker

After a difficult first half of the season, Atletico Madrid have hit top gear in recent months. After 27 La Liga matches, they sit in third place, and only two points behind city rivals Real Madrid in second.

This summer’s transfer window will be an important one for Los Rojiblancos, as they look to build one their excellent performances in 2023 so far to get back in the title fight next season.

Defensive reinforcements are expected to be Atletico’s priority this summer, although if Joao Felix leaves as expected, they could look to recruit forward players too.

One that has been linked in recent weeks is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada. The Japanese international sees his contract at the Bundesliga side expire at the end of the season, and he is expected to move on in the summer.

Atletico have been reported as holding an interest in Kamada, but Relevo now report that said interest has cooled in recent weeks. Departures are expected to be organised before incomings are planned for, so in the meantime, talks for Kamada will not happen.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are said to be favourites for Kamada, who has also drawn interest from Barcelona in recent months.

It could be a big transfer window for Atletico Madrid, but much of their business is likely to depend on outgoings first, with several first team players no longer up to Diego Simeone’s standard.