Atletico Madrid to focus on defensive reinforcements with limited summer signings

Atletico Madrid are not set to spend major money in the summer transfer window, with the club only agreed on two to three signings. Most of their resources will be put into the defence, as they look to shore things up further.

The core of the central defence is already there with Mario Hermoso, Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic set to continue next campaign. They will look to bring in one more pure central defender so that they have four in the squad, with the potential for Axel Witsel or Reinildo Mandava to cover.

Marca believe that centre-back will be Caglar Soyuncu. The Leicester City defender is out of contract, and has been linked to Atleti for some time.

Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty are both set to return from their loan deals to Tottenham Hotspur, with neither enjoying much trust from Diego Simeone. However Atletico do want to pursue back-ups for the currently injured Reinildo Mandava and Nahuel Molina. It is thought that Girona’s Arnau Martinez is the favourite to cover the Argentine.

The report goes on to say that much of their budget and strategy will be determined by what happens with Joao Felix. Should the Portuguese make a large move to Chelsea or another club, Atleti make look to strengthen the midfield or attack.

Atletico fans will be pleased to hear that the club are intent on strengthening the defence, as depth at the position has been an issue for some time. Often Simeone has been forced to use Marcos Llorente or Saul Niguez as defenders or wing-backs for a lack of options.