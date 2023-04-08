Chelsea ready to target Carlo Ancelotti as Graham Potter’s replacement

Chelsea have added Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to their list of potential Graham Potter replacements.

The Blues sacked for the former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach, after a poor run of results at the start of 2023, with former boss Frank Lampard taking interim charge.

Club owner Todd Boehly will assess his options over who to bring in for the 2023/24 season with Ancelotti an option, if he leaves Real Madrid.

Ancelotti won a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first spell in Chelsea, in 2009/10, before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2011.

The veteran Italian coach has been linked with a departure from Madrid this summer, with 12 months left on his contract, amid speculation the club hierarchy are unhappy with his performance.

As per reports from ESPN, Ancelotti has been added to Chelsea’s shortlist, and could be open to the deal, if the terms are right.

Ancelotti and Lampard face off in their Champions League quarter final first leg next week, with the former almost certain to leave Los Blancos, if he is unable to retain his European title.