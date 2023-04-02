Carlo Ancelotti fully focused on Real Madrid despite Brazil links

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he will not make a decision on his Real Madrid future until the end of the season.

Ancelotti has been linked with a potential exit from Madrid this summer with pressure growing on the Italian at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite winning the La Liga and Champions League titles in 2022, Barcelona are cruising to their first Spanish title since 2019, ahead of facing Ancelotti in a Copa del Rey semi final second leg.

Ancelotti is still in a strong position to defend his European title, but he being tracked as Tite’s replacement with the Brazilian national team, but he is going nowhere before June.

“The security is given to me by the team and the love the club gives me”, as per reports from Marca.

“We can also fight this year, until the end, and I will not talk about my future in the next two months.

“If Real Madrid are happy, I will stay until 2034!”

Real Madrid’s season run-in is set to take a decisive twist in the coming weeks, as they travel to Barcelona in midweek, looking to overturn a 1-0 first leg loss.

That is followed by a Champions League quarter final against old foes Chelsea with Ancelotti knowing his team need a miracle to catch Barcelona in La Liga.