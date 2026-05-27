Real Madrid are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, and in recent months, numerous targets have been considered by the club’s sporting department – and among them is Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez is a player that Real Madrid have had on their radar for some time. They considered signing him after his standout performances at the 2022 World Cup, but Chelsea ultimately ended up completing a deal to sign him from Benfica during the 2023 winter transfer window for a fee well in excess of €100m.

Still, Real Madrid have never lost sight of Fernandez, and 2026 could be the time they finally land his signature. The player himself is determined to end up at the Bernabeu, although Chelsea will make it very difficult for this to happen – that’s because they are demanding £120m (€138m) to sell the Argentine midfielder this summer, as reported by the BBC.

Chelsea consider Fernandez to be a vitally important player, and given that he’s contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2032, there is no pressure to sell. This is reflected in their asking price, which Real Madrid are understandably not prepared to pay at this moment in time.

Fernandez will only be signed if Real Madrid make sales

If Chelsea continue to pay hardball, the only way that Fernandez would have any chance of joining Real Madrid this summer is if Bernabeu bosses manage to raise significant funds via sales. The likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Gonzalo Garcia have been mentioned as candidates to be cashed in on, and were both to depart over the summer, it would allow much more money to be spent on new players.

It remains to be seen how the situation with Real Madrid and Fernandez plays out, but if Chelsea keep holding out for €138m, it would be no surprise to see other targets considered instead.