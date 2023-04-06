Real Madrid “watching Kylian Mbappe from afar” as tensions fray with Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of much speculation for many years now, despite having only signed a new contract last season.

He rejected Real Madrid in favour of staying with the French champions, but links with Los Blancos have continued for much of this campaign, and they aren’t likely to slow down after Mbappe attacked PSG on Thursday over their marketing campaign for next season.

Relevo report that Real Madrid are closely monitoring Mbappe’s situation at PSG, with a view to making a move for the French international in the future.

A move this summer is highly unlikely, as PSG would demand full price. However, 2024 could be the time that Mbappe finally makes the move to Real Madrid, as he could be available on a free transfer again.

There is almost an air of inevitability that Mbappe will join Real Madrid at some point. Club officials will hope that it is sooner rather than later, as they target remaining among Europe’s elite for many years to come.