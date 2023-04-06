Carlo Ancelotti’s former assistant could give Frank Lampard and Chelsea the edge over Real Madrid

Two of Europe’s elite will meet for a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final tie later this month, with Real Madrid and Chelsea both harbouring hopes of adding to their recent successes in the competition.

Real Madrid won the Champions League last season, while Chelsea were victorious in the previous campaign. However, only one that progress to the semi-finals, where the victor will play either Bayern Munich or Manchester City.

Chelsea’s preparation for the first leg, which takes place on Wednesday, has been far from ideal. Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday after a poor run of form domestically. However, his replacement has already appointed, with Frank Lampard taking the reins on a temporary basis.

Lampard’s return could provide the edge against Real Madrid, as Paul Clement is expected to join the coaching staff at Chelsea ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, as per Relevo.

Clement is well-known at Real Madrid, and especially by Carlo Ancelotti. The Englishman was Ancelotti’s assistant during his first spell at Los Blancos, as well as at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, and he could provide valuable insight into the Italian.

However, Ancelotti will be wise to the situation, and he will no doubt have plenty of surprises for Chelsea. Real Madrid will be confident of progression in Champions League, as they look to defend their crown.