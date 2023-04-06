Barcelona given hope as they look to solve right back problem this summer

On Wednesday, Vinicius Junior finally got the better of Ronald Araujo during El Clasico. On the four previous occasions that the latter had been deployed as a right back in the fixture, Barcelona were victorious.

Araujo’s switch to right back has been a common theme for Xavi Hernandez in Clasicos of late, but it underlines that Barcelona have a problem in the position.

At present, they have no natural right back in the first team squad, with Jules Kounde typically operating there despite his preference being to play in central defence.

Barcelona have struggled to replace Dani Alves ever since he left the club initially in 2016, but they may finally be able to do this summer, despite their financial predicament. Sport report that a loan move for Joao Cancelo could be afforded, and he is their most likely target at the moment.

Cancelo is expected to be on the move this summer. Bayern Munich are unlikely to sign him permanently, which would mean a return to Manchester City, who do not want to keep him. Barcelona could look to take advantage of the situation to get their man on a financially viable deal.