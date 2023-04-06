Arsenal “wary of Real Madrid’s interest in Mikel Arteta” as possible Carlo Ancelotti replacement

It remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti stays as Real Madrid head coach this summer. The Italian has been linked with a move away, with the CBF reportedly lining him up as the next manager of the Brazil national team.

Should Ancelotti depart, several names have been mentioned as possible successors. Perhaps one of the most intriguing ones for Real Madrid fans is Mikel Arteta, who has led Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League table this season.

Arteta appeared to quash rumours earlier this year of a possible move to Real Madrid, but The Sun have reported that Arsenal are fearful of losing their head coach to the reigning European champions this summer.

Ancelotti’s departure from Real Madrid would be a shock, given the success that he has had during his second spell in charge. However, if the Italian does opt for pastures new this summer, Florentino Perez will have a big job replacing him.