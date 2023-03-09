WATCH: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addresses links to Real Madrid

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been doing sterling work in North London, taking the Gunners to the top of the table. With a five-point gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, they are serious contenders to end their drought dating back 19 years. It hasn’t gone unnoticed in Spain.

Back in October when Xavi Hernandez was struggling with Barcelona, whispers began that at some point, Arteta might be a valid option for the bench at Camp Nou. Arteta came through La Masia as a teenager.

There has been little since with the changing of Barcelona’s fortunes in La Liga, but on the opposite end of that has been Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is looking less secure in his job by the day, and the recently Los Blancos were linked with the Basque tactician.

However speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League tie with Sporting CP, Arteta cleared up any doubts that he might leave London.

The majority of reporting coming out of the Spanish capital seems to suggest that Real Madrid will not go for an established name in management if Ancelotti does move on. Most notably, his son has been linked with the role – currently he operates as an assistant to ‘Carletto’. Real Madrid Castilla manager and club legend Raul Gonzalez has also been mentioned, as has Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso.