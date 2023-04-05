WATCH: Spotify Camp Nou crowd chant for Lionel Messi in 10th minute of El Clasico

There is much excitement among Barcelona fans at present over the possible return of Lionel Messi. The Argentine’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and a renewal is looking increasingly unlikely.

With speculation gathering pace, Cules have been keen to show their appreciation for Messi. Plans were made for the crowd at Spotify Camp Nou to chant the 36-year-old’s name in the 10th minute on Wednesday evening’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Although some fans couldn’t wait until they were in the ground, many supporters joined in with the shouts for Barcelona’s greatest ever player when it came to the 10th minute.

Mateu Alemany, Director of Football at Barcelona, has appeared to tease that the club are working on a deal to bring Messi back to Catalonia. Optimism has certainly been the biggest emotion concerned with fans over a possible homecoming this summer.