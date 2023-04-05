“We will do our thing” – Mateu Alemany teases possible Barcelona move for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of Barcelona supporters for several weeks now, since it emerged that his re-signing this summer was a genuine possibility.

His contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and a renewal is looking increasingly unlikely. That would leave him free to join a new club ahead of next season, and in his case, it could be an old club.

Despite the general optimism that has surrounded the situation, Barcelona have not yet submitted an offer to Messi. Speaking to Movistar (via Fabrizio Romano), the club Director of Football, Mateu Alemany, was coy on the matter, although he did appear to tease that Barcelona were working on the deal.

“We will do our thing, and Messi does his thing. Messi is in Paris, but in the future, you never know.

“No one can question the love that he receives here in Barcelona. He’s the best player in history.”

Barcelona will have to be wary during negotiations, and they continue to struggle with financial issues, but there is growing promise that they can overcome those problems to re-sign Messi.