WATCH: Barcelona fans begin Lionel Messi chants outside Spotify Camp Nou ahead of El Clasico

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of many Barcelona supporters for several weeks now. The 36-year-old looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer when his contract expires, and a return to Catalonia appears to be a genuine possibility.

Understandably, this news has excited Cules, who have dreamt of Messi returning to Barcelona ever since he left the club in the summer of 2021.

Ahead of El Clasico on Wednesday, Barcelona fans attending the match at Spotify Camp Nou are planning to chant for Messi in the 10th minute, but several fans have gone early by exclaiming the Argentine’s name pre-match.

Few Messi chants outside the ground ahead of tonight’s Copa clásico pic.twitter.com/iZIZNT6iC6 — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) April 5, 2023

Barcelona’s current financial situation is well-known in the footballing sphere, but despite this, there is growing optimism that Messi could return to the club this summer for one last dance.

As such, Barcelona fans have been showing their appreciation to Messi, and gestures like this will likely carry on for the remainder of the season.