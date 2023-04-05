Agent confirms Real Madrid has Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A interest ahead of exit

Real Madrid are set for a number of exits this summer, with at least a few of the seven players likely to leave when their contracts expire. Perhaps the most certain of any of them is the departure of Mariano Diaz.

The former Lyon forward has not been a trusted member of the squad for some time, and this season has seen just 51 minutes of action divided over 8 appearances. That is despie the fact many feeling that Real Madrid lack a back up forward to Karim Benzema, who has missed significant time this season.

“Every three months we have contact with other teams. In the end he has always been in the market,” his agent David Aranda told Diario AS, confirming that Mariano has been available for some time.

Aranda went on to say that Mariano would have options across Europe though.

“His profile, characteristics and trajectory are always very appetising. Contract ends and now we have to look for a new team. We have possibilities from going to the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Calcio or other teams. I don’t talk about the market with Mariano. A team where he can be happy suits Mariano, which is not that he’s not happy in Madrid, but that his contract is running out.”

“A team where you can continue to be happy, regardless of whether you play more or less. There are many circumstances to take into account.”

Mariano is thought to be on a wage that he is unlikely to find elsewhere, which in part explains his long spell as an underused option in the Real Madrid squad. While he showed at Lyon he can be a lethal striker, the fact it has been a number of years since he has played regularly will likely concern interested teams too.