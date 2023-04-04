Vinicius Jr appears in court to confirm his perspective of opposition fan’s racist abuse

Vinicius Jr has been the target of sickening abuse in La Liga this season, with several reported incidents of racism against the Real Madrid winger.

In 2023, there have always been at least four incidents, one of which took place at Son Moix during Real Madrid’s defeat to Mallorca in early February. A fan of the home side was pictured calling Vinicius a “monkey”.

The fan, who has since been banned by the club for three years as a result of the incident, was also charged for a “crime against moral integrity”, with the trial currently taking place in Mallorca.

On the eve of El Clasico, Vinicius appeared via video conference to testify, in which he confirmed that he felt offended by the incident, as per Sport. The 22-year-old confirmed he did not know of the incident when it first happened, but was made aware in the days after the game.

Real Madrid have been disgusted by these incidents against Vinicius, as have the majority of those affiliated with Spanish football. However, they continue to happen, and more must be done to stop this abuse.

Image via EFE/Sergio G. Canizares